Collegium Recommends Names For Chief Justices Of Three High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the names of three judges for the appointment as Chief Justices of Uttarakhand, Orissa and Meghalaya High Courts. The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, in a resolution, recommended the name of Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice Ritu Bahri, for appointment as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Bahri, who is currently the acting Chief Justice at Punjab and Haryana High Court, is a "competent judge endowed with a high level of integrity, conduct and character", the resolution stated.

"At present, there is only one woman Chief Justice and her elevation would enhance the representation of women among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Justice Ritu Bahri is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand," it added.

She was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana on August 16, 2010, and is the senior-most judge in her parent High Court. Before her elevation as a judge of the High Court, after enrolment at the Bar in 1986, she practised at the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

In another resolution, the Collegium recommended the elevation of Patna High Court judge, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

"As regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of more than 11 years as a judge of the High Court, he authored 1246 reported judgments, of which 562 were delivered during the last 5 years. He has maintained a high standard of professional ethics at the Bar and Bench and enjoys a good reputation for conduct and integrity," the resolution said.

He was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Judicature at Patna on April 5, 2012, and has been functioning there as the senior-most puisne Judge.

During his 22-year practise, he also served as Additional Advocate General of Bihar from December 2010 till his elevation as a judge of the High Court.

The Collegium has further recommended the elevation of Justice S. Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

In the resolution, it noted that Justice Vaidyanathan has acquired "considerable" experience in dispensing justice.

"He has acquired considerable experience in dispensing justice in one of the largest High Courts in the country. He is the seniormost puisne judge in his parent High Court. He is a competent judge with humility, judicial temperament and unimpeachable integrity," the resolution stated.

As regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of 10 years as a judge of the High Court, he authored 1219 reported judgments, of which 692 were delivered during the last 5 years, it added.

Justice Vaidyanathan was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court on October 25, 2013. Before his elevation as a judge of the High Court, he enrolled at the Bar in 1986 and practised at the Madras High Court and various tribunals.