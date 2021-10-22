'Collective Decision...': Yogendra Yadav After Farmers' Front Suspends Him

Yogendra Yadav visited the family of BJP leader Shubham Mishra, who was killed in the violence

A collective decision takes prominence over an individual's opinion in a movement, activist Yogendra Yadav said today as he accepted the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's decision to suspend him for a month after he visited the family of a BJP worker killed in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mr Yadav has been barred from attending the meetings of the Morcha -- a conglomerate of 46 farmers' unions protesting against the centre's new farm laws -- and being a part of the front's decision-making for a month.

In a statement he shared on Twitter, Mr Yadav has said he respects the Morcha's collective decision-making process and accepts the punishment handed out to him.

मैं संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की सामूहिक निर्णय प्रक्रिया का सम्मान करता हूं और इस प्रक्रिया के तहत दी गई सजा को सहर्ष स्वीकार करता हूं।



किसान आंदोलन देश के लिए आशा की एक किरण बनकर आया है।इसकी एकता और सामूहिक निर्णय प्रक्रिया को बनाए रखना आज के वक्त की सबसे बड़ी जरूरत है।



मेरा बयानः pic.twitter.com/xasPeegFNo — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) October 22, 2021

He added that the farmers' protest has emerged as a ray of hope for the country and it is the need of the hour to ensure its unity and decision-making process.

Explaining his decision to visit the family of BJP leader Shubham Mishra, who was killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Mr Yadav has said that standing by our enemies in their grief goes with humanity and Indian traditions.

"It is my understanding that public expression of empathy does not weaken but only strengthens a movement. Obviously, every companion in the movement cannot agree to this and I hope there will be a meaningful dialogue on this," Mr Yadav said in his statement.

Stating that a collective decision takes prominence over an individual's opinion in a movement, he expressed regret that he did not discuss with Morcha leaders before deciding to visit the BJP worker's family.

Signing off, Mr Yadav said he accepts the punishment awarded to him and will work harder for the success of the movement.

Mr Yadav was suspended after several farmer organisations demanded action against him. Manjit Singh Rai, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Doaba, told NDTV yesterday that 32 farmers' unions are on the same page on the issue and they also want a public apology from Mr Yadav.

Four farmers were run over in Lakhimpur Kheri, allegedly by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, during a protest earlier this month. Violence and arson broke out soon after, in which four others were killed.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9, five days after he was named in a murder case. Four more people have been arrested in connection with the case.