Cough Syrup Deaths Rise In Madhya Pradesh, Opposition Makes 'Bulldozer' Demand

What began as a mystery illness among children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has now turned into a full-blown public health scandal and also sparked a political slugfest.

The death count from children who were given the Coldrif cough syrup has risen to 19 in Madhya Pradesh, with two more children - three-year-old Vedant Kakudia and two-year-old Jayusha Yaduvanshi from Chhindwara district - dying during treatment in Nagpur, where they were admitted. Nine more children are on life support, their kidneys failing.

Chhindwara ADM Dhirendra Singh confirmed the deaths and said five children from the district are critical.

Tests have also revealed that two more cough syrups - ReLife and Respifresh TR - manufactured in Gujarat, contain dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol, the same chemical that led to deaths in children who consumed Coldrif. Officials said the process of banning both syrups "has been initiated immediately".

As per government standards, cough syrups can contain no more than 0.1% diethylene glycol and four samples failed the test, raising fears of kidney failure and brain damage among those exposed.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the state government will bear the full cost of treatment for all affected children from Chhindwara and Betul who are being treated at Nagpur Government Medical College, AIIMS Nagpur, Colors Hospital, New Health City, and Gateway Hospital. "Necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the best possible treatment," Yadav said, adding that teams of magistrates and doctors are stationed in Nagpur to assist families.

Opposition Attack

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar and Congress MLA Sohan Lal Balmiki have, however, accused the government of criminal negligence and corruption. At a fiery press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Singhar said, "After the death of the first child, our Parasia MLA Sohan Balmiki wrote letters to everyone from the collector to the chief minister and the health minister. But the government didn't move an inch."

"This is not just negligence, it is corruption and commission. There must be a judicial inquiry. When a poor man's house is demolished over small violations, why not run a bulldozer on the house of the health minister who is responsible for these children's deaths," he asked.

MLA Balmiki echoed the anger, saying, "The government demolishes people's homes for trivial issues, but what will it do when its own negligence kills children? Will it run bulldozers over the house of Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla (who is also the health minister)?"

Singhar alleged the government failed to act within 72 hours, as required by protocol. "They delayed testing, then exhumed the body of a child days later just to cover up the scandal," he claimed.

On Monday, State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari also visited Chhindwara, demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for the affected families and the resignation of the Health Minister.

Government's Counter

Chief Minister Yadav said the Congress and Patwari should refrain from making "frivolous remarks". He added that during the Congress regime, the party had committed the "sin" of helping then Union Carbide CEO Warren Anderson, accused of killing 10,000 people in the Bhopal gas tragedy, escape from India.

"In its 41 years of rule, the Congress has never shown sensitivity," the chief minister remarked, adding that officials have now been directed to conduct random inspections to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the state.