North India To See Piercing Cold For Another 2 Days: 10 Latest Facts

Temperatures have considerably dipped in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi over the last week with the onset of a cold wave.

In Delhi, the mercury plunged to 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday - three notches below normal - making it the coldest Christmas in the city in years.

Dense fog covered Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Most parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana have been witnessing minimum temperatures in the range of 3 to 6 degree Celcius, officials said.

Officials said low visibility due to foggy weather is affecting road and train movement at several places.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (Met), foggy conditions were likely to prevail in Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till December 27.

Rajasthan is experiencing a record dip in mercury this year with the hill station of Mount Abu experiencing snowfall and Churu, the gateway to the Thar, recording zero degree Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh and Odisha recorded low visibility with 50 metres visibility at some places.

In Kashmir, cold conditions further intensified as the minimum temperature dipped several degrees below the freezing point.