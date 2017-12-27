Cold Wave Persists In North India

Cold wave conditions persisted in North India though Kashmir Valley and the national capital had some respite after a slight increase in temperatures.Pleasant weather conditions prevailed with clear skies in Delhi NCR with moderate foggy conditions being witnessed in some parts of the city.The maximum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological department official said.The night temperature in Kashmir rose by several degrees, providing relief from intense cold conditions to residents in the valley and Ladakh region. Temperatures at Leh, Kargil and Srinagar saw a rise from the previous nights.The MeT office has forecast light rains or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Kashmir, but predicted mainly dry weather for a few days from tomorrow.In the desert state of Rajasthan, Mount Abu was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius followed by Bhilwara, where the temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius.Cold weather conditions also prevailed in most parts of Haryana and neighbouring Punjab, where Hisar was the coldest at 4.5 degrees Celsius."Fog reduced visibility in the morning hours at several places in Haryana and Punjab," the MeT official said.Meanwhile, weather is likely to remain dry in Uttar Pradesh, with the weatherman stating that dense to very dense fog is very likely at isolated places in the state with Lucknow recording a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius.(With inputs from PTI)