Cold Wave Grips Parts Of Rajasthan; Fatehpur Lowest At Minus 3 Degrees

The weather office has predicted similar conditions in Rajasthan for next 48 hours (Representational)

Cold wave intensified its grip in parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with the night temperature dipping 1 to 5 degrees Celsius at many places across the state.

Fatehpur town in Sikar district recorded a night temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius, which is this season's lowest so far.

Severe cold conditions with ground frost and dense fog threw normal life out of gear in the Shekhawati area, comprising Churu, Sikar and Jhununu districts and nearby areas.

According to the meteorological department, Sikar recorded the night temperature at 0 degree Celsius while it was 0.5 degree Celsius in Pilani.

Mount Abu, the hill station, recorded 1 degree Celsius while Churu, Vanasthali, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Ajmer recorded the night temperature at 1.3, 3.2, 3.7, 3.9 and 5.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Dabok and Barmer was 5.6, 5.8, 6.4, and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 48 hours.