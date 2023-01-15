Delhi Shivers As Fresh Cold Wave Sweeps North India, Fog Delays Flights

The IMD had earlier predicted a fall in the temperature from Sunday

After a brief respite, Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a chilly morning with the weather office predicting temperature may fall as low as 3 degree Celsius in the coming days.

The minimum temperature in Safdarjung was recorded 5.6 degree Celsius early this morning.

Several flights scheduled to depart from the national capital were delayed due to a low visibility in the region, reported news agency ANI.

Cold wave conditions and foggy weather prevailed over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well.

Northern Railway officials said at least 20 trains were running late.

The weather office had earlier predicted the temperatures to dip in Delhi the National Capital Region (NCR) from today.

A cold wave is likely to hit Delhi and it's adjoining areas between Monday and Wednesday, weather officials had said, adding the minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has warned people of frostbite, asking them to limit their outdoor activity.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday was 10.2 degree Celsius - three notches below normal.