Air Force Officer Arrested For Allegedly Raping Colleague In Tamil Nadu

The 29-year-old Flight Lieutenant was arrested on Sunday, police said. (Representational)

An officer of the Indian Air Force was arrested in Coimbatore on Sunday for allegedly raping a colleague.

The alleged sexual assault took place ten days ago, sources in the police department told NDTV.

Senior police official Deepak Damon confirmed the same to NDTV, "Yes, he was arrested yesterday and sent to judicial custody for two days".

The accused officer, a 29-year-old Flight Lieutenant, investigators say, had come from Chattisgarh for training at the Air Force facility near Race Course.

A case of sexual assault under section 376 has been registered.