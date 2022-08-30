Coal Smuggling Scam: Probe Agency Summons Mamata Banerjee's Nephew Abhishek

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate today issued a summons to Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Trinamool Congress's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with its probe into the 'coal pilferage scam', an official said.

The central agency asked Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to appear at its Kolkata office on Friday morning, he said.

"We have summoned Abhishek Banerjee to appear before our officials. Our officers from New Delhi will come to interrogate him," the senior Enforcement Directorate officer told Press Trust of India.

While attacking the BJP during a programme, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee had on Monday apprehended that the central agencies might send notices to her nephew, considered the second in command in the party, and other senior leaders.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)