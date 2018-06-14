Coaching Institute Owner Arrested In UP For Allegedly Raping A Minor The matter came to light when the girl was taken ill and taken to a hospital where doctors found that she was seven months pregnant.

The girl had kept mum after the accused threatened to kill her parents. (File) Bareilly: A coaching institute owner has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15 year-old student of Class 10, police said today.



The matter came to light when the girl was taken ill and taken to a hospital where doctors found that she was seven months pregnant, they said.



The girl had taken admission in the coaching institute in the Shahabad Diwankhana in October last year where the owner,



Deepak Saxena, who is also an assistant professor in a private engineering college, allegedly raped her on November 17, 2017 for the first time, police said.



The girl had kept mum after the accused threatened to kill her parents if she complained about the matter.



On the complaint of the girl, an FIR was lodged yesterday and the accused has been arrested, SP (City) Abhinav Singh said.



