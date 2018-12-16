NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
LiveResultsMLAsHeat MapVotesAssemblyPeopleSeatsPartiesMapMore

"Not Responsible For Vasundhara Raje's Differences With PM": Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Election Results 2018: Holding Vasundhara Raje responsible for the financial condition of the state, Mr Gehlot said she could have done more work if she wanted.

All India | | Updated: December 16, 2018 20:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Not Responsible For Vasundhara Raje's Differences With PM': Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said Vasundhara Raje should have resolved differences with PM Modi, Amit Shah


Jaipur: 

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who will be taking oath as chief minister of Rajasthan Monday, said outgoing chief minister Vasundhara Raje was "careless" in fulfilling people's expectations despite a huge mandate in the last elections.

Holding Ms Raje responsible for the financial condition of the state, Mr Gehlot said she could have done more work if she wanted.

"What is the financial condition of the state is known by all. The BJP got a huge mandate in the last elections and people had expectations from Raje, but she was careless and passed five years in carelessness," Mr Gehlot told reporters Sunday at Albert hall where he reviewed the preparations for the oath-taking ceremony to be held Monday.

"We were not responsible for her differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, she should have resolved the issues with them," he said.

On December 11, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 99 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rajasthan Election Results 2018Ashok GehlotCM Of Rajasthan
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

PV SindhuLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusGeetanjali KhannaRafale DealIND vs AUSPM ModiBhupesh BaghelVirat Kohli