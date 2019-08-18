Several Stranded, Houses Damaged After Cloudburst In Uttarakhand

A cloudburst triggered floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday.

A cloudburst triggered floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday, prompting the state government to dispatch teams of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue and evacuation operations.

"We have received information about people being stranded and damage to a few houses in Makudi and Digoli due to heavy rainfall. Teams of SDRF, Red Cross, ITBP and NDRF have been moved for rescue and evacuation operations," Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan told ANI.

Due to the cloudburst, several people have been stranded at various places in the area.

Digoli village head Shashi Nautiyal said two drains were overflowing and roads have been flooded. Dozens of houses have suffered damage and trees have been uprooted.

The Tons river in Uttarkashi has been overflowing after heavy rainfall. The administration has gone on high alert, officials said.

On Saturday, people in the district's Sangli village were forced to cross the Halara Khad river after the road connecting their village was blocked due to landslides.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.