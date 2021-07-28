5 Dead, Around 40 Missing After Cloudburst Hits Village In J&K's Kishtwar

Rescue teams have been rushed to the site of the cloudburst. (Representational)

Five people have died and around 40 are reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early this morning, officials said. At least eight homes have been damaged in the cloudburst and flash floods.

Rescue teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil and further details are awaited, they said.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the air force has been contacted for lifting the injured when required.

when required.Keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement. 2/2 #JammuAndKashmir — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 28, 2021

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rain for the past few days. With the prediction of more rain till the end of this month, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

#KishtwarPoliceHelpDesk

In view of heavy rainfall in Kishtwar, In case of any emergency, people can contact the following officers.

SSP Kishtwar 9419119202

Adl.SP Kishtwar9469181254

Dy.SP Hqrs9622640198

SDPO Atholi9858512348@JmuKmrPolice@ZPHQJammu@Shafqat23962567@kishtwari099pic.twitter.com/pG3anopvI4 — DISTRICT POLICE KISHTWAR (@SSPKishtwar) July 27, 2021

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains during the upcoming days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night.

