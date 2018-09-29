'Pakistan Sheltered Osama Bin Laden': Top Quotes Of Sushma Swaraj At UN

Sushma Swaraj said the developed nations must lift the deprived with financial and technical resources

New York: Addressing the 73rd United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today that the biggest challenges the world face currently are climate change and terrorism. She slammed Pakistan for "spawning grounds for terrorism", saying the country sheltered Osama Bin Laden. She said Pakistan's commitment to terrorism as an instrument of official policy has not abated one bit. She assured the Assembly that India would achieve its sustainable development goals much before time.