"Pak Glorifies Killers, Blind To Blood of Innocents": Sushma Swaraj At UN

Sushma Swaraj said it was unimaginable to negotiate with a nation that condones terror.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today slammed Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, accusing it of harbouring terrorists and "masking malevolence with duplicity".

Denying the neighbouring nation's charge that India was shying away from talks, Ms Swaraj said it was impossible to speak to a nation where proclaimed terrorist Hafiz Saeed roams freely. "We have not sabotaged negotiations with Pakistan. We began talks with them because we believed it necessary. They were stalled only because of Pakistan's own behavior," she said.

The External Affairs Minister also questioned how a dialogue between two nations can occur in such conditions. "Pakistan accuses India of rights violations, but terrorists are bigger violators," she said. "It glorifies killers, refuses to see the blood of innocents, and then throws the dust of deceit on India to cover its own guilt."