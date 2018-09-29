Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj To Address UN General Assembly: Live Updates

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will address the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York today. Ms Swaraj, who addressed the General Debate last year as well, reached New York last Saturday. She participated in several bilateral and multilateral meetings with her global counterparts, as well as met top UN officials. Speaking at a SAARC meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session, Ms Swaraj called for efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. In a move that was seen as a snub to Pakistan, Ms Swaraj left the SAARC meeting early.
Here are the live updates of Sushma Swaraj's UN General Assembly speech:
- Sushma Swaraj at the high level meeting on climate change convened by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly said, India is the sixth largest producer of renewable energy, and fifth largest producer of solar energy in the world.
- For its part to fight climate change, it has set a target of generating 175 Giga Watts of solar and wind energy by 2022, Ms Swaraj said.
- For its part to fight climate change, it has set a target of generating 175 Giga Watts of solar and wind energy by 2022, she said.
- She also told the UN meeting that India will reduce the emission intensity of its GDP by 25 per cent over 2005 levels by 2020, and further by 33-35 per cent by 2030."India is a firm believer in multilateralism," she said, adding that the International Solar Alliance (ISA) launched with France, has been already signed by 68 countries. The alliance aims to mobilise technology and finances to lower unit costs.
"The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia are on the rise. Terrorism remains the single-largest threat to peace and stability in our region, and indeed in the world. It is necessary that we eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms, without any discrimination, and end the ecosystem of its support," the foreign minister said in an indirect reference to Pakistan as she addressed the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) foreign ministers.
आज शाम 7.00 बजे : संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में भारत का सम्बोधन, #UNGA- Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 29, 2018
Today at 7 PM : India is addressing the United Nations General Assembly. #UNGA
- External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is expected to speak on issues such as India-Pakistan relations, cross-border terrorism and the country's long-pending demand for inclusion into the Security Council when she addresses the high-level United Nations General Assembly.
- Ms Swaraj's appearance on the global stage comes at a time when India-Pakistan bilateral ties have hit a particularly rocky stretch in the aftermath of the brutal murder of a Border Security Force jawan in the Jammu region about 10 days ago.
- India did not take the incident lightly, a sentiment that found reflection in Ms Swaraj's apparent snub to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly yesterday.
- Ms Swaraj's speech is also expected to address the issue of granting India permanent membership in the UN Security Council.
- While the Trump administration in the United States has reiterated its support for India's bid for the same in a reformed security council, China remains unconvinced.
- Also, the developing country faces stiff competition for the seat from better-placed countries such as Germany, Japan and Brazil.