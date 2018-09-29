Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj To Address UN General Assembly: Live Updates









During her meeting with the SAARC minister , Ms Swaraj made a strong statement on terrorism threatening peace and stability in South Asia.

"The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia are on the rise. Terrorism remains the single-largest threat to peace and stability in our region, and indeed in the world. It is necessary that we eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms, without any discrimination, and end the ecosystem of its support," the foreign minister said in an indirect reference to Pakistan as she addressed the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) foreign ministers.