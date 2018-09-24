With India At UN General Assembly, 10 Big Developments To Watch Out For

Sushma Swaraj has reached New York to attend the UN General Assembly's 73rd session

New York: The World Cup of diplomacy has begun. The United Nations General Assembly, is the biggest stage for backdoor diplomacy and not all of it takes place within the hallowed walls of the 'Parliament of Humanity', the UN Headquarters in New York. 95 heads of state, 4 Vice Presidents, 42 heads of government, 3 deputy Prime Ministers, and 48 ministers will be present. India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has already landed in New York with a packed schedule. Ms Swaraj has already held preparatory meetings.