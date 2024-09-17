PM Modi To Visit US For Quad Summit, Attend UN Assembly From September 21-24

PM Modi will bid farewell to US President Joe Biden, who has decided not to stand for re-election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day official visit to the United States from September 21-24 to attend the annual Quad Summit and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly.

The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Wilmington, Delaware, is being hosted by US President Joe Biden. India will host the next Quad Summit in 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

The Quad meeting, which will also be attended by the leaders of Australia and Japan, will be a farewell meeting for President Biden, who is not running for a second term, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is set to resign from his post.

Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries--Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. In recent years, Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times and Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.

"Following the request of the US side to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025. At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," the MEA said.

PM Modi will also address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23. The theme of the Summit is 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'. The PM will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest on the sidelines of the summit, the MEA said.

While in New York, the PM will also address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22. He will interact with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology.

"The Prime Minister is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape," the MEA added.