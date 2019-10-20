'Classroom On Wheels' In Arunachal District Is Getting Students To School

The "school on bus" has been set up at Thowang village in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A district in Arunachal Pradesh has come up with an innovative idea to deal with space crunch in school buildings and promote fun learning at the same time.

The Lohit district administration has set up a classroom in an old and abandoned bus, complete with tables, chairs and stationery.

Space crunch in schools is one of the major reasons leading to dropouts as junior students are often made to sit with their seniors in the same class, with teachers imparting lessons to them simultaneously, a district official said.

"The 'school on bus' idea has been well-received by the students of a government-run primary school at Thowang village in the district, and they seem more excited than ever to attend classes," he added.

The exterior of the bus has different paintings on various subjects.

The initiative has not just solved the problem of space crunch, albeit temporarily, but it has also infused an element of fun and interactive learning, Lohit deputy commissioner Prince Dhawan said.

The bus has been painted and decked up in a way that it looks like a classroom on wheels, he added.

"The exterior of the bus has paintings of political map of India, national animal and human anatomy. Inside, we have made arrangements for boards, tables, chairs and necessary stationery. With this intervention, children are seen staying back even after school hours," Mr Dhawan said.

The district administration is planning to get more such buses to promote fun learning and improve attendance rate in schools, the official said.

