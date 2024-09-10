Class Boycott, Protests At IIT Guwahati Over Increase In Student Suicides

The students at IIT Guwahati campus continued their protests on Tuesday, boycotting classes for the second straight day over the alleged suicide by a student on Sunday night.

Thousands of students had staged a protest on Monday as well against the student's death, demanding justice and accountability.

The third-year student of computer engineering was found dead in his room at the Brahmaputra hostel. This is the second incident in a month and the fourth death in IIT Guwahati this year.

Today, the students organised a candlelight vigil at the campus in his memory.

Later, they held protests and sat with the authorities for an open house discussion which remained inconclusive, sources from IIT Guwahati told NDTV.

Sources also said the students are demanding resignations of some faculty members, who, they allege, have been causing many of them "mental trauma".

NDTV has sent queries to IIT Guwahati on allegations made by the protesting students. The institute is yet to respond.

The students have decided to continue with their protests, and even threatened to boycott the coming exams.

Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, has however, assured students that their demands will be looked into and appealed them to resume their classes.