Class 8 Student Allegedly Tries To Rape 12-Year-Old Girl In UP: Police

The girl's mother allegedly heard her scream from inside the house. (Representational)

A Class 8 student allegedly tried to rape a 12-year- old girl in his neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said on Wednesday.

Station house officer KK Verma said they have registered a case on the complaint of the girl's mother.

Three members of the 14-year-old boy's family have also been booked for allegedly issuing life threats.

According to the complaint, the girl's mother heard her scream from inside the house when she returned from work Tuesday afternoon.

As the mother entered the house, she found the boy trying to rape her daughter, according to the complaint.

On finding the girl's mother inside the room, the boy tried to run away and attacked them with a knife, the police said.

The complainant alleged that three members of the boy's family arrived there soon after and issued life threats. A case has been registered and investigation is on, police added.