Student Got Zero For His Essay On Marriage. Answer's Gone Viral

What is marriage? A union between two individuals, families and communities. At least, most of us in India have grown up listening to this definition. Didn't we? A school student doesn't seem to agree.

According to the student, “Marriage happens when parents of a girl say to her, ‘you are a big woman now. We can't feed you again'”. Oh yes, you read that right.

The student was asked to write on the topic “what is marriage?” as a part of the social studies examination. It seemed the teacher was not happy with the answer and the student got zero out of 10. Not just that, the teacher crossed out the text with a red pen and asked the student to "see me". Now, a picture of the answer script has gone viral on social media.

The complete answer read, “Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her, ‘you are a big woman now. We can't feed you again. Better go and find a man who will start feeding you.' And, the girl meets a man whose parents shout at him to marry. Please, you are now a big man. Both of them test themselves and become happy. Then they will decide to live together, and start doing nonsense to have children.”



The Internet, of course, had a lot to say on the topic.

A user said that the student should get full marks.

Full marks dedo — Zainab Kantawala (@kantawalazainab) October 12, 2022

Pointing at the neat and clean handwriting, another said that the student deserves at least one mark.

???????? writing k lye ek no toh milna chahiye tha — Sunali Rai???? (@SunaliRai1) October 12, 2022

“Full marks granted if I was the teacher, such wisdom at a young age, wish I was smart enough,” a comment read.

Full marks granted if I was the teacher, such wisdom at a young age, wish I was smart enough! — Sunitha Nair ???????? (@mpsunitha) October 12, 2022

A few Twitter users targeted the teacher. They said that teacher should be “demoted” for giving zero marks.

I think the teacher should be demoted for giving 0/10 to this girl student. Disgraceful — Citizen of New India (@CitizenofNewIn1) October 12, 2022

This user wanted to meet the person who came up with such a question in the paper.

Really? Who ask such questions? — Pravin (@i_am_pravinw) October 11, 2022

This answer has also been made into a Bollywood meme now.

I'm sorry but this kid is a 11/10 ???????? pic.twitter.com/SiHUEBBIOq — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) October 12, 2022

There were a few users who raised questions about the veracity of the post and claimed that it was fake.

Probably fake. A class 3 child writing like this?

All of these so called witty answer sheets are now fake.

Which teacher would write "See me"? — Solitary Shadow (@ekmushtghubaar) October 11, 2022

Supporting the student, a user wrote, “If we judge from the student's point of innocent point of view he or she is 80℅ correct. He or she deserves 8 marks. But the examiner failed to judge.”

If we judge from the student's point of innocent point of view he or she is 80℅ correct. He or she deserves 8 marks. But the examiner failed to judge. — Debangsu Kumar Roy (@roy_debangsu) October 13, 2022

So what do you have to say about it?