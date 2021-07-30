Each Of You A Powerhouse Of Talent: PM Modi To Students After Class 12 Results

PM Narendra Modi said that this year's batch appeared under unpredictable circumstances.

Congratulating the students who passed their Class XII CBSE exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the batch that appeared for the boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances caused by the Covid pandemic.

The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by, yet these students adapted to the new normal and gave their best, he said, adding that he was proud of them.

Those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better can learn from this experience and hold their head high, PM Modi said, tweeting his words of encouragement.

A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits them, he said, adding that each of them is a powerhouse of talent.

"Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future," he said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result was announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys in the CBSE class 12 exams by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.