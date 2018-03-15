Class 12 Accountancy Paper Didn't Leak, Says CBSE: Top 10 Points

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi government ordered an inquiry, the Central Board of Secondary Education which conducts the Class 12 and 10 board examinations, has refuted reports of leakage of the accountancy question paper on Thursday. The CBSE said some "miscreants" were circulating rumours to disturb the examination.The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, had tweeted that he had received complaints of the question circulating on social media since last evening and a set of the same question paper has reportedly reached him.