Class 12 Accountancy Paper Didn't Leak, Says CBSE: Top 10 Points

New Delhi: Even as the Delhi government ordered an inquiry, the Central Board of Secondary Education which conducts the Class 12 and 10 board examinations, has refuted reports of leakage of the accountancy question paper on Thursday. The CBSE said some "miscreants" were circulating rumours to disturb the examination.The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, had tweeted that he had received complaints of the question circulating on social media since last evening and a set of the same question paper has reportedly reached him.
Here are the top 10 points
- CBSE, in an official statement, said there has been no leakage of the question paper; sealed packets of question papers have been found intact at all the examination centres.
- At the local level, during the process of examination, "some miscreants tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp" to disturb the examinations, the CBSE statement said.
- The Board has decided to lodge a First Investigation Report against those who circulated the rumours.
- CBSE said an expert committee will look into the allegations of paper leak.
- Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered the Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with the CBSE.
- Mr Sisodia said swift action must be taken so that hard-working students do not suffer due to the "negligence" of CBSE.
- There were reports that the accountancy question paper for the CBSE Class 12 examination has been leaked.
- There have been reports of the leaked paper circulating on social media, few minutes before the examination was to begin at 10:30 am
- Board examinations which began on March 5 have been enveloped in controversy, earlier there were allegations that the Chemistry, Physics and Business Studies papers had leaked.
- Reports of today's paper leak comes close on the heels of CBI starting preliminary inquiry into the alleged SSC paper leak on February 21