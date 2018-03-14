CBSE Class 10 Science Paper On March 16; Last Minute Preparation Tips By Expert CBSE class 10 students would sit for Science paper on March 16. Check some expert recommended tips for last minute preparation

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 10 Science Paper On March 16; Last Minute Preparation Tips New Delhi: CBSE class 10 students would sit for Science paper on March 16. The day before the exam can be unnerving and often students find themselves unusually stressed which is never recommended one day before the exam. Since this will also be the first experience of writing board exams for students, it is easier for them to feel stressed. Well, do not worry. We talked to subject expert for you and retrieved last day preparation strategies for you.



Rupali Saini, has been a Biology and science teacher for more than 6 years and has taught students from various boards like CBSE, ICSE, Cambridge and IB.



"Students of Grade X are going to write there board exam first time. Being there first experience students are bit nervous and confused. But students don't worry, with good conceptual knowledge and practice you all will come out with flying colors", she said upon asking about exam stress.



According to Rupali Saini, here are few areas that students should focus more on in order to score good in the subject.



Students must be aware about the marking scheme for the Science syllabus. The science paper is for 80 marks in CBSE and the following is the weightage of the individual chapters:



Chemical Substances - Nature & Behaviour (25 marks)

World of Living (23 marks)

Natural Phenomenon (12 marks)

Effects of Current (13 marks)

Natural Resources (07 marks)



Basic Preparation Tips/Strategy Go through the syllabus and plan your revision. Read NCERT book properly do not refer any new book in the last moment. Go through at least two sample papers framed for 2017-18 board exams, you will get an idea about board pattern. Focus on key words. Proper key terms must be there in the answers. Take productive breaks. Learn every Scientific Name, Scientist Name, Principles, and Result of Experiments by Scientists very carefully. Specific Strategy To Be Applied For Science Science focuses on testing basic concepts in all the three areas mainly - Biology, Chemistry and physics. So while preparing for science divide your time equally for all the three subjects so you can have good hold on it. Jot down all the formulas, derivations and chemical equations. Go through NCERT books to score well. All questions will revolve around the concepts given in NCERT book.

Areas That Have To Be Given More Importance Or More Time



Biology This subject involves learning and memorising scientific terminologies and process.

One must be thorough with the important definitions as the subject is mostly theory.

Give special attention to diagrams and label them properly.

Go through all the physiological processes and learn their working like circulatory system, respiratory system etc.

Practice solving sample papers and past year papers to identify the exam trends and most importantly your weak areas.

Physics Make a list of derivations, formulae and experiments and revise the same as and when required.

Be very particular in terms of SI Units, sometimes in simple numericals students forgot to change units.

Practice Light chapter ray diagrams properly.

Chemistry This subject requires speed and accuracy. In term of balancing chemical equations.

One must study the name reactions and make charts of formulae along with names and revise them as and when possible.

Go through all the hypothesis and laws properly and try to learn all the chemical formulas.

Practice types of chemical reactions with at least two examples each like combination, decomposition, displacement, double displacement, precipitation, neutralization, oxidation and reduction.



Students Should Keep This In Mind Use of Rough Sheet for answer-writing: Before writing answer jot down important highlights in a rough sheet. This could be the keywords to be used, sub-headings to be included or even a rough sketch of diagrams that need to be drawn.. Each sub-question to be answered separately: Sub questions to be answered separately to avoid confusion while answering. Utilize reading time judiciously: Reading time is the best time to find out which question you are going to attempt wherever choice is given. Ticks mark the questions and write down key terms so that when you write you will not skip important points. Utilization of last 15 minutes: This time must be utilized for revision of answer sheet. Open question paper along with answer sheet and check each and every answer and put tick mark on question paper to have clear idea that nothing is missed out. Click here for more







CBSE class 10 students would sit for Science paper on March 16. The day before the exam can be unnerving and often students find themselves unusually stressed which is never recommended one day before the exam. Since this will also be the first experience of writing board exams for students, it is easier for them to feel stressed. Well, do not worry. We talked to subject expert for you and retrieved last day preparation strategies for you., has been a Biology and science teacher for more than 6 years and has taught students from various boards like CBSE, ICSE, Cambridge and IB."Students of Grade X are going to write there board exam first time. Being there first experience students are bit nervous and confused. But students don't worry, with good conceptual knowledge and practice you all will come out with flying colors", she said upon asking about exam stress.According to, here are few areas that students should focus more on in order to score good in the subject.Students must be aware about the marking scheme for the Science syllabus. The science paper is for 80 marks in CBSE and the following is the weightage of the individual chapters:Chemical Substances - Nature & Behaviour (25 marks)World of Living (23 marks)Natural Phenomenon (12 marks)Effects of Current (13 marks)Natural Resources (07 marks)Click here for more Education News