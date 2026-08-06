Class 10 Student Dies After Collapsing Mid-Volleyball Match In Karnataka

A 15-year-old boy died after suddenly collapsing while playing volleyball with his friends in Surinje near Surathkal in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The boy has been identified as Likhith Amin, an SSLC (Class 10) student of Government High School in Kote Bollaru, Surinje.

Likhith was playing volleyball with his friends at the Surinje playground when he suddenly became unwell and collapsed on the court.

The CCTV footage shows Likhith serving the volleyball before running towards the net to return the opponents' shot. Moments later, he raises his arms and suddenly collapses onto the ground as stunned players rush towards him.

People present at the spot immediately shifted him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead despite efforts to save him.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Police said the reason will be known only after the post-mortem examination report is received.