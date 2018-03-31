Rajasthan Town Erupts In Violence Over Hanuman Jayanti Procession According to preliminary information, the procession was passing a minority area when a stone was allegedly thrown at it, sparking clashes.

98 Shares EMAIL PRINT Clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Jaitaran town in the Pali district over a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Jaipur: Clashes broke out in a Rajasthan town this afternoon when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through Jaitaran town about 250 kilometres from state capital Jaipur. Restrictions have been imposed on crowds from gathering in the town and the internet suspended, a senior police officer told NDTV.



According to preliminary information, the procession was passing a minority area when a stone was allegedly thrown at it. This led to clashes and stone throwing.



"The police had to use force and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," NRK Reddy, a top police officer told NDTV.



"While the crowd was being dispersed, they indulged in arson and burnt a bus and set a tractor on fire," Mr Reddy, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, said.



He said senior police officers led by Hawa Singh Ghumaria, the area Inspector General of Police, had rushed to the town and are camping in Jaitaran to monitor the situation.



Sources said the district administration was also tracking the situation and was ready to take more steps to maintain normalcy.



