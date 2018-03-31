Rajasthan Town Erupts In Violence Over Hanuman Jayanti Procession

According to preliminary information, the procession was passing a minority area when a stone was allegedly thrown at it. This led to clashes and stone throwing.
"The police had to use force and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," NRK Reddy, a top police officer told NDTV.
"While the crowd was being dispersed, they indulged in arson and burnt a bus and set a tractor on fire," Mr Reddy, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, said.
Sources said the district administration was also tracking the situation and was ready to take more steps to maintain normalcy.