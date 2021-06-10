Clarify On Reports Of Dossiers On MLAs: Congress Leader To Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh is facing opposition in the organisation.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Thursday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, asking him to clarify on reports suggesting that he has submitted dossiers on some legislators to the three-member panel formed to end infighting in the state unit of the party.

"Ever since Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeared before the panel in Delhi, there have been news reports that dossiers on some MLAs and ministers have been submitted. I want to ask Amarinder Singh if these dossiers have been given, then who are these corrupt people," said Pargat Singh while addressing the media here.

"If my name is included in the dossier, then let me know," he asked the Chief Minister. Pargat Singh further asked the Chief Minister to clarify if he had given it in writing to the panel.

"If he has given it in writing then it is his confessional statement that he is running a corrupt government," said the Jalandhar Cantonment legislator.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had constituted a three-member committee in the wake of a rift in the party's Punjab unit. The panel had also been asked to draw a strategy for strengthening the party for the 2022 Assembly polls.

A number of Punjab leaders including ministers and MLAs appeared before the panel. The Chief Minister later met the panel members in Delhi.

There were news reports that the Chief Minister had carried dossiers on some party legislators having direct or indirect business interests in mining and other sectors.

Pargat Singh asked the Chief Minister about the status of the alleged multi-crore irrigation scam which was unearthed over four years ago.

He asked whether there was no involvement of any politician or bureaucrat in this scam.

Pargat Singh, who is considered close to Amritsar East legislator Navjot Singh Sidhu, also questioned the administrative capability of Amarinder Singh in running the state government.

On reports that some legislators said before the panel that they wanted Amarinder Singh should not be the Chief Minister face for the 2022 polls, Pargat Singh said he had also said the same thing in the meeting.

"I said if you keep him (Amarinder as the chief ministerial face), then it will be difficult (to win polls)," said Pargat Singh.

Last month, Pargat Singh had said that the Congress may "suffer" if the 2022 assembly elections are fought under the leadership of Amarinder Singh.

The Jalandhar Cantonment legislator had been critical of the chief minister and had even questioned his own government over its "intent" in ensuring justice in the 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing incidents.