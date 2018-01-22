Civilian Dies, Three Others Injured In Overnight Firing By Pakistan

The number of dead in firing by Pakistan since Thursday has gone up to 12 including seven civilians, three armymen and two jawans of the Border Security Force. Police sources say "Pakistan rangers started heavy shelling and firing in Kanachak, Arnia, RS Pura and Pargwal areas at 8.30 pm on Sunday, targeting BSF facilities and villages." A civilian identified as Gopal Dass was injured in Kanachak; he later died in the hospital. Three civilians including a woman were injured in RS Pura and Arnia where Pakistan Rangers started indiscriminate shelling on Sunday night, police sources said.
BSF sources have told NDTV that "heavy casualties" were inflicted on the Pakistan side in retaliatory firing and majority of those dead were Pakistan Rangers.
Schools in areas affected by Pakistan's shelling near the International Border and LoC in Jammu region is closed today for the safety of children and teachers. Firing from across the border started on Thursday and has forced thousands of people to flee their homes and take shelter in rehabilitation camps.
With inputs from agencies