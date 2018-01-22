Civilian Dies, Three Others Injured In Overnight Firing By Pakistan Fifth straight day of intense shelling and firing by Pakistan at the Line of Control and the International Border of Jammu and Kashmir. Twelve people have died since Thursday. Schools in border villages closed for safety of children

63 Shares EMAIL PRINT Intense overnight firing along LoC and International border, 12 die in J&K in 5 days New Delhi: Tensions at the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir have increased after the fifth consecutive day of intense firing by Pakistan. One civilian was killed and three others injured in heavy overnight shelling by Pakistan Rangers at the International Border in Jammu, district officials told news agency IANS.



The number of dead in firing by Pakistan since Thursday has gone up to 12 including seven civilians, three armymen and two jawans of the Border Security Force. Police sources say "Pakistan rangers started heavy shelling and firing in Kanachak, Arnia, RS Pura and Pargwal areas at 8.30 pm on Sunday, targeting BSF facilities and villages." A civilian identified as Gopal Dass was injured in Kanachak; he later died in the hospital. Three civilians including a woman were injured in RS Pura and Arnia where Pakistan Rangers started indiscriminate shelling on Sunday night, police sources said.



BSF sources have told NDTV that "heavy casualties" were inflicted on the Pakistan side in retaliatory firing and majority of those dead were Pakistan Rangers.



Schools in areas affected by Pakistan's shelling near the International Border and LoC in Jammu region is closed today for the safety of children and teachers. Firing from across the border started on Thursday and has forced thousands of people to flee their homes and take shelter in rehabilitation camps.



Taking a tough stand, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said, India has shown it can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also on a foreign territory, if need be. Mr Singh's remarks came almost a week after the Indian Army carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in Poonch district.



With inputs from agencies



