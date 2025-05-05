Pakistani Man Arrested While Trying To Cross Into India Near Gurdaspur In Punjab

A man from Pakistan was arrested last night in Punjab's Gurdaspur while trying to cross the International Border illegally. The 24-year-old man was caught by the Punjab Police.

The intruder, identified as Husnain, was carrying Pakistan's National Identity Card when he was caught by the Punjab Police. The cops found Pakistani currency worth Rs 40 on Husnain. Sources in the Punjab Police told NDTV that the man is mentally ill and was wandering near the international border when he illegally crossed over into India. So far, the cops have not found any terror link.

The man's arrest comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were shot dead by terrorists. India has vowed vengeance for the worst-ever attack in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama in 2019.

New Delhi acted strongly and has put the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance, shutting the Attari border with Pakistan in Punjab, revoking visas granted to all Pakistani nationals and asking them to leave India or face a three-year jail term. India has also closed its airspace for all Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or leased by Pakistan airlines. These include military flights.

Yesterday, Punjab Police arrested two men for allegedly leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistan's intelligence service, the ISI, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih.

Speaking to ANI, Rural Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh said, "Information was received about Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, who were in touch with Pakistan's intelligence operatives, leaking them information about sensitive installations. We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them."

SSP Singh added, "They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him."

Border towns of Punjab are practising a blackout exercise amid the heightened tensions and repeated firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for 11 straight nights.

In Punjab's Ferozepur, lights were switched off in the cantonment area from 9 to 9:30 pm yesterday. The officer asked the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) to cut electricity at the exercise's scheduled time.

"You are requested to ensure adequate security arrangements during this period, given the total blackout," the Cantonment Board officer said in a letter.

"This rehearsal aims to ensure preparedness and effectiveness in implementing blackout procedures during prevailing war threats," the officer said.

A man on a battery rickshaw with a loudspeaker drove around town and announced the planned blackout to civilians in the cantonment neighbourhood.