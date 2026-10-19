Civil Services Aspirant, 25, Dies By Suicide In Delhi Coaching Hub

A 25-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant from Andhra Pradesh was found dead in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, a coaching hub. Police said he died by suicide.

Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy was found hanging inside his rented flat.

Police received information about the alleged suicide at 2.38 pm on Monday. The flat was locked from inside.

The police found the man dead after they broke the door and entered the flat.

The man had talked about stress linked to his studies in the suicide note.

"It is submitted that today, a PCR call was received at 2:38 PM in PS Rajinder Nagar regarding suicide by hanging at 11A/16, ORN, Delhi. Local police staff reached the spot and found the door of the flat locked from inside. The Crime Team, FSL Team and Fire Brigade were called to the spot. The Fire Brigade opened the door, where the occupant, identified as Alta Bharat Kumar Reddy, aged 25 years, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan," the FIR filed by the police reads.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that the man was preparing for the UPSC examination and had been residing in the rented accommodation for approximately one year. He was sharing the flat with his roommate, who had gone to his native place about a week ago...A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, indicating that the deceased was under depression due to his studies," it added.