Civil Aviation Minister Orders Safety Audit Of All Airlines, Airports

Mr Prabhu has directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan, which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and MROs immediately, an official statement said.

All India | | Updated: September 20, 2018 17:32 IST
Safety audits to be carried out airlines and airports after incidents of neglect to passenger safety

New Delhi: 

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu today ordered a safety audit of all scheduled airlines and airports, amid recent incidents related to safety of passengers.

The development also comes on a day when several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nosebleed and ear pain after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

Mr Prabhu has directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan, which involves assessment of safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and MROs immediately, an official statement said.

Further, he has directed that "safety audit should be commenced forthwith and a report to this effect should be submitted for his perusal within 30 days".

On the Jet Airways incident, the minister has ordered an enquiry into it.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an enquiry into the incident, the statement said.

In recent times, there have also been incidents of mid-air engine failures.
 

