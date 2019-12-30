Citizenship Law Protests Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee To Hold Rally Against Citizenship Amendment Act Today

CAA protests: Massive protests have broken out nationwide over the citizenship law.

As anti-citizenship law protests across the country showed no signs of let up, "kolams" were drawn outside the homes of DMK President MK Stalin and his sister Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi and also outside the residence of their late father M Karunanidhi along with the slogan, "No CAA-NRC". In Tamil Nadu, 'kolams' are drawn outside the Hindu homes early in the morning as an auspicious mark believed to bring prosperity. The 'kolam' is drawn with rice flour so that ants can consume it.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow today to submit a memorandum over law and order in the state and against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

After a series of seven rallies against CAA in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister is taking her battle against the new law to the districts. She will be holding a protest March in Purulia town 250 km from Kolkata. Ms Banerjee reached Purulia last evening after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi Purulia is particularly key for the Trinamool as its performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the Purulia-Bankura-Jhargram Jangalmahal belt was disappointing for the party with BJP making inroads.

Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA.. - narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) December 30, 2019 Amid the protests against the amended citizenship law in the country, PM Modi appealed people to show their support to Citizenship Amendment Act.

Janata Dal (United) vice-president and political strategist Prashant Kishor has said it is only Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who can tell under what circumstances they supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in parliament earlier this month. JDU president Nitish Kumar is yet to clear his stand on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, but his second-in command has expressed displeasure after his party supported its ally BJP on the bill and got it passed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Mr Kishor also met Nitish Kumar on the issue. Reports have said Mr Kishor even offered to resign, but his resignation was rejected.

"Nobody needs to prove the link between NPA and NRC. The documents speak for themselves and they state that NPR is the first step for NRC. This is not a matter of an individual. It was stated by the President in his address. This entire NRC and NPR debate are linked to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill of 2003, during which, for the first time it was defined that after NPR, if the government wishes, they can do NRC," Mr Kishor.

