Citizenship Law Protests Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee To Hold Rally Against Citizenship Amendment Act Today

As anti-citizenship law protests across the country showed no signs of let up, "kolams" were drawn outside the homes of DMK President MK Stalin and his sister Rajya Sabha Member Kanimozhi and also outside the residence of their late father M Karunanidhi along with the slogan, "No CAA-NRC". In Tamil Nadu, 'kolams' are drawn outside the Hindu homes early in the morning as an auspicious mark believed to bring prosperity. The 'kolam' is drawn with rice flour so that ants can consume it.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow today to submit a memorandum over law and order in the state and against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
After a series of seven rallies against CAA in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister is taking her battle against the new law to the districts. She will be holding a protest March in Purulia town 250 km from Kolkata. Ms Banerjee reached Purulia last evening after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi Purulia is particularly key for the Trinamool as its performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the Purulia-Bankura-Jhargram Jangalmahal belt was disappointing for the party with BJP making inroads.
Here are the Live updates on Citizenship Amendment Act protests:
