Live Updates: You Decide Who's 'Lying', Says Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of His Assam Visit Today

Thousands have been taking part in protests since December 11 against the new law. (File)

Even as restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC are being imposed in several parts of the country, several protests have been planned against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Delhi's Jamia University, Shaheen Bagh, India Gate and Zakir Nagar today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to pay a day-long visit to Assam today to extend the party's solidarity to the people protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Every day since the act was passed in the parliament on December 11, thousands of people have been taking part in demonstrations, braving chilly winter temperatures to protest against the new law.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday justified his government's crackdown on agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that the action has "shocked" every protester into silence. The tweet was a reference to the government's decision to make protesters pay up for public property destroyed in Uttar Pradesh. As many as 21 people died in violent clashes that erupted in the state.

The CAA, for the first time, makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Here are the LIVE updates from protests against citizenship law:

Dec 28, 2019 10:10 (IST) Trinamool to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed in Mangaluru

Trinamool Congress delegation reaches Mangaluru, reports news agency ANI. They will hand over Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the family of the two people who died during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19.

Dec 28, 2019 10:00 (IST) There are visuals of a detention centre: Rahul Gandhi

After the BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of lying about detention centres in Assam, he says: "I have tweeted a video where Narendra Modi is saying that there are no detention centres in India, and in the same video there are visuals of a detention centre, so you decide who is lying."

In a tweet on Friday, the Congress leader had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lying to the country on the issue of detention camps in Assam.

Hitting back at Mr Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambhit Patra said he has used objectionable language but it was too much to ask for decency in public discourse from him. Addressing a press conference, Mr Patra showed the official statement issued by the Congress-led UPA government in 2011 stating that detention centres have been set up in Assam.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to pay a day-long visit to Assam today to extend the party's solidarity to the people protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr Gandhi will also address a party rally and pay the party's tributes to the five people who were killed in the state during the stir against the Act, Congress in-charge of Assam says.

