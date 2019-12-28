Priyanka Gandhi Stopped By UP Police On Way To Arrested Activist's House

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she had no idea why the police stopped her.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Saturday prevented by Lucknow police from visiting the family of an activist arrested during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this month. "What should I say - they have stopped me in the middle of the road. They have no reason to stop me. Only God know why they have done this!" she exclaimed.

Priyanka Gandhi - the party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) - was out to visit the family of actress-activist Sadaf Jafar, who had been in custody since her arrest on December 19. Party leaders have alleged that cops have been giving her the "third degree", pulling her hair and beating her brutally.

Ms Jafar was arrested from Lucknow's Parivartan Chowk, where violent mobs had set media vans, private vehicles and a government bus on fire after the protests spiralled out of control. She was casting live on Facebook, showing the destruction in the area, when the police caught her. In the video shared online, the activist is heard asking why only a few cops were on duty in the area despite the huge protester turnout.

A Lucknow court rejected Ms Jafar's bail plea earlier this week, terming the offences she was booked under as "serious" in nature.

Priyanka Gandhi then went on to meet former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was also arrested during protests against the controversial law. The 76-year-old cancer patient was taken into custody on charges of rioting.

His grandson, Siddharth Darapuri, later wrote a moving Facebook post on the injustice of taking action against a "just and upright" officer on such damning charges. "Loved by his juniors and seniors, he was a person who did not shoot a fleeting miscreant at point-blank range even after the person fired at his jeep. He was a person who went alone to make a gang surrender, and not finish them off in an encounter. He revolutionised the police mess, which was marred and divided on caste lines. Never did he fire a single bullet from his service revolver," the post read.

Uttar Pradesh police officers confirmed on Thursday that as many as 1,113 people have been arrested from places across the state in connection with the agitation. They have also identified 498 people -- with as many as 148 from Meerut alone -- who will be asked to pay up for damage to public property.

As many as 21 people have been killed in Uttar Pradesh ever since protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act began early this month. The controversial law, for the first time, makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

