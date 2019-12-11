On Citizenship Bill, Government's Test In Rajya Sabha Today: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP MPs in parliament this morning and said "some parties" were speaking the same language as Pakistan on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. "Citizenship Bill will be written in golden letters, it will give permanent relief to people who fled religious persecution," PM Modi said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the bill and the centre today, accusing it a "criminal attack on the northeast" and an attempt by the centre to "ethnically cleanse" the region. A Lok Sabha MP, Mr Gandhi said he stood in solidarity with the people of the North East and was at their service.

Also this morning news agency PTI quoted Union Minister Pralhad Joshi as claiming the centre was "100 per cent sure" the Citizenship Bill would pass the Rajya Sabha.

Apart from the opposition attacking the bill on grounds of discrimination, the CAB has also faced backlash from the North East; the region witnessed widespread protests over it in the run-up to the 2019 general election.There are concerns refugees allowed by the bull could endanger the identity and livelihood of indigenous people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who told the Lok Sabha on Monday the bill did not violate the Constitution and was "not even 0.001 per cent" against India's minorities, held meetings with stakeholders from the North East last week, after which the bill exempted tribal areas of Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram, as well as the area under "The Inner Line" permit system.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday Mr Shah called for an end to protests in the North East, saying appropriate exceptions had been made. "I just want to tell the people that all the objections posed by north-eastern states have been addressed in this bill. There is no reason to get alarmed, there is no need to protest," he said.

However, protests have continued unabated. On Tuesday the Tripura government blocked mobile internet and SMS services for a 48-hour period. A two-month-old baby died while being taken to a hospital in Sepahijala as protests blocked traffic, police said. Protests also hit life in Assam, where angry protesters burnt tyres on arterial roads and several trains had to be cancelled due to protesters blocking the tracks.

Also on Tuesday the North East Students' Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of students' organisations backed by political parties, called for an 11-hour shutdown. In addition, a total of 16 left-leaning organisations called a separate 12-hour bandh in Assam.

Among other provisions the Citizenship Bill also allows the government to cancel registrations of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders who violate provisions of the Citizenship Act, "or any other notified law".