"Illogical, Immoral, Ill-Timed", Says Ramachandra Guha On CAA: Highlights

The government should roll back the act, Ramachandra Guha said.

Eminent historian Ramachandra Guha speaks to NDTV about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which he says is "illogical, immoral and ill-Timed". Mr Guha also spoke about protests against the act, saying that it is heartening to see people come together.

Here are the highlights of Ramachandra Guha's interview with NDTV: