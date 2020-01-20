"Illogical, Immoral, Ill-Timed", Says Ramachandra Guha On CAA: Highlights

New Delhi:
Eminent historian Ramachandra Guha speaks to NDTV about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, which he says is "illogical, immoral and ill-Timed". Mr Guha also spoke about protests against the act, saying that it is heartening to see people come together.
Here are the highlights of Ramachandra Guha's interview with NDTV:
- The scale, diversity of the CAA protests have surprised government, surprised even critics.
- The few stray incidents of violence have been used to demonise protests by section of media.
- CAA itself is illogical. Why are Sri Lankan Tamils excluded?
- When NRC comes along, Muslims are vulnerable.
- It is heartening that non-Muslims joined the anti-CAA protests.
- This act is immoral, illegal, ill-timed: there is economic distress, environmental distress etc, we should focus on that.
- The government should roll back the act. Problems will intensify for the government if no rollback.
- There are so many more urgent problems. What opportunities, jobs do young people have?
- This government is hostile to science, scholarship.
- We should protest, but non-violently.
- A person from the north east has been made much more insecure.
- Democracy is more than elections.
- Maybe part of the problem has been that ordinary Indians have put in too much faith in the courts.
- Internet ban sends a very bad signal.
- By and large it has been a citizens' protest, which is good.