Delhi Police Probe Will Find Those Behind JNU Violence: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani also chided those who indulged in raising "anti-India" slogans.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that investigation by the Delhi Police will bring culprits of violence on the campus of an educational institution to book, an apparent reference to the JNU.

Stating that no Opposition party was talking about apolitical students who want to pursue their studies, Smriti Irani hoped that "justice will prevail" after investigation.

Smriti Irani was in Surat in Gujarat to take part in a public meet on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Responding to a query of reporters on the January 5 violence on Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Smriti Irani said, "Someone who breaks a server or creates hurdles in an educational institution should understand that it runs on the money of Indian taxpayers and harms their interest".

"Such an act also hurts the interest of over 3000 students who managed to register themselves, as well as the interest of teachers who have nothing to do with politics. No Opposition party has spoken on their behalf, but I am hopeful that justice will prevail after investigation," the minister said.

Many students had sustained injuries when a mask-wearing mob armed with sticks and rods ran riot on the campus of the JNU.

Leftist organisations had claimed the RSS-affiliated ABVP's role in the attack, a charge denied by the students'' body.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons for rioting and damaging property.

"Criminal investigation is going on. Delhi Police have produced evidences before the country..," the minister said when asked about the JNU violence. "Being on a Constitutional post, all I would say is that guilty (behind the violence) should be punished on the basis of evidences produced before the court," the minister added.

Smriti Irani also chided those who indulged in raising "anti-India" slogans.

"Those who talk about dividing India and shout slogans..those who do not accept India's constitution should accept the fact that they are able to shout against independent India because many soldiers have sacrificed their life on the borders," the BJP MP said.

Smriti Irani also questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "knowledge" on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Rahul Gandhi has perhaps not studied law but this has been his nature to not study. But I would like to say this much that those who studied the Act know that it provides citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians who have been persecuted in neighbouring countries," she said.

Smriti Irani also participated in a beach cleanliness drive here to mark the National Youth Day.