"Patience, Not Violence, Key To Victory": Anurag Kashyap At Jamia Protest

Anurag Kashyap addressed protesters at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Friday.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap stressed on the need for patience and persistence at a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Jamia Millia University in New Delhi today, terming them as the people's main weapons in their movement against the law.

"Our battle will have to be fought with patience, not violence. It is key. This won't take one or two days. We have to stand strong until we get the answer to all our questions," Mr Kashyap said, drawing a deafening applause from the audience.

Mr Kashyap has emerged as one of the top crusaders against the controversial law at a time when many Bollywood stars have stayed away from commenting on the Citizenship Amendment Act controversy. He and several colleagues from the film industry, including director Vishal Bharadwaj and actor Richa Chadha, had led peaceful protests in Mumbai last month. He also came out strongly in support of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone after she visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University in solidarity with students and teachers targeted by armed people on January 5, 2020.

Mr Kashyap told the protesters that they were not alone in their battle against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "This will be a long fight, but we are all together in this. Some of you wonder why more are not coming forward in your support, but rest assured that they are with you even in their silence. We can all see what's happening here," he said.

He claimed that the protests against the controversial law has, for the first time in years, provided the world with a glimpse of the unity in the country. "From Jamia to JNU, the agitation spread across the country. For the first time, it seems like we are one country. We have to take back our country and Constitution," Mr Kashyap said, before ending his address with calls of "Inquilab Zindabad".

The filmmaker later had biryani, a dish that dominated the political discourse in Delhi ahead of the just-concluded assembly elections, with the protesters.