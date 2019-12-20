'Citizens Need Not Worry' Over New Citizenship Act, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to maintain peace and calm (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, against the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), said on Friday that no citizen of the state should fear eviction.

Peace should be maintained in the state, he said in the Legislative Assembly in Nagpur.

The state has witnessed sporadic violence in the last two days over CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"The state government will not allow violation of the rights of citizens of any community or religion," Mr Thackeray said.

"Those who want to protest, they can give a memorandum to the authorities and should do it in a peaceful way. You can meet me too. Citizens need not fear that they will be thrown out of the country after the implementation of the act," he said.

"There should not be any incident which will be a blot on the state," he said.

Later, talking to reporters, the chief minister said there was a lot of unrest and misunderstanding over the CAA and NRC.

"Protest marches are being taken out, there is violence. The Supreme Court is yet to decide on the constitutional validity of the act," he said.

"I appeal to citizens to maintain peace and calm," he added.