Citing US Ties, Kerala Chief Minister Lashes Out At "Axis" Against China This is not the first time Pinarayi Vijayan has spoken against the US. Earlier this month, the Kerala chief minister had praised North Korea's Kim Jong Un for his anti-US stance.

Share EMAIL PRINT Pinarayi Vijayan said RSS is trying to build an axis of countries like US, India and Israel against China Kannur, Kerala: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that India was becoming a strategic partner of the US in their effort to form a larger defence alliance against China, "which is as per interest of RSS."



"China is emerging as a big power in the world. India is becoming a strategic partner of the US in their effort to form a larger defence alliance against China," he said.



"This is as per the interest of RSS. The aim of RSS is to build an axis of countries like US, India and Israel against China," Mr Vijayan added.



This is not the first time Pinarayi Vijayan has spoken against the US. Earlier this month, the Kerala chief minister had praised North Korea's Kim Jong Un for his anti-US stance. At a party meeting in Kerala's Kozhikode, the CPM leader said North Korea is putting up stiff resistance against the US in a much better way than even its neighbour and Communist-ruled China.



CPM state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had triggered a row earlier this month as well after he remarked that an axis of countries like US, Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides.



The BJP in Kerala had demanded registration of a case against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his remark.



Pinarayi Vijayan said the CPM was not for any political alliance with Congress, which was in tune with the party's central comittee resolution in this regard at Kolkata.



He said the party would move forward by strengthening Left forces in the country.



'The party will organise agitations against BJP's policies by joining hands with those with whom we can move together," the senior CPI(M) leader said.



The Chief Minister alleged that the congress 'tie up' with communal forces several times in the past has resulted in the growth of BJP in the country.



The BJP, he alleged, has a record of corruption and was attempting to subvert democracy in the country.



"BJP can be opposed only by a right alternative," he said and pointed out that Congressmen were joining BJP en masse.



In Tripura, BJP virtually had swallowed Congress, he said and alleged that the party was joining hands with divisive forces.



"We must be able to unite all secular and democratic forces to take on the communal outfits. The party has to be strengthened," he said.



Meanwhile activists of Hindu Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against his remark and also took out a march in that city.



J R Anuraj, District president of the morcha, said they would observe a 'protest day' throughout Kerala on Sunday.



