Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan 'Rewarded For Professionalism': CISF

Salman Khan was reportedly stopped by a CISF officer as he tried to enter the terminal

A CISF officer who reportedly stopped actor Salman Khan at the Mumbai airport last week has been "suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty", the paramilitary force said on Tuesday, denying reports that the officer was penalised.

"The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty (sic)," Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tweeted in response to a Twitter user who had shared a news report.

Salman Khan and actor Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport last Thursday. They were reportedly headed to Russia to shoot the international leg of their upcoming movie "Tiger 3"

A widely-shared video shows them arriving at the airport separately and being followed by the paparazzi. Salman Khan was reportedly stopped by a CISF officer as he tried to enter the terminal and asked to get clearance from the security check point.

"Tiger 3" is the third film in the successful "Ek Tha Tiger" franchise. The film will be directed by Manish Sharma.