Circus Performer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

A circus performer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, said police.

Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, was attacked near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag town this evening. According to the police, he was working at private circus mela at amusement park in Anantnag.

#Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case registered, #investigation going on.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 29, 2023

After being shot, Deepu was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said police.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on, said police.