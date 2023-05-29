Circus Performer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

According to the police, Deepu was working at private circus mela at amusement park in Anantnag.

Deepu was a resident of Udhampur

Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir:

A circus performer was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, said police.

Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, was attacked near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag town this evening. According to the police, he was working at private circus mela at amusement park in Anantnag.

After being shot, Deepu was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said police. 

A case has been registered and investigation is going on, said police. 

