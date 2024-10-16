Circa 1996: Ratan Tata's 'Personal' Note To Narasimha Rao For 'Opening Up' Of India

A handwritten note, penned by Ratan Tata in 1996, addressed to former PM Narasimha Rao.

In a heartfelt tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata, RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka shared a picture of a handwritten note, penned by Ratan Tata in 1996, addressed to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. In a letter, Mr Tata expressed his respect for Mr Rao's “outstanding achievement” in heralding much-needed economic reforms in India.

Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao is often called the 'Father of Indian Economic Reforms' for changing the face of India's economy in 1996 and leading it on the path of recovery and transformation.

Lauding Mr Rao for making India, a part of the global community, Mr Tata wrote, “Every Indian should owe you a debt of gratitude for the courageous and far-sighted "opening up" of India.”

The letter serves as a reminder of Mr Tata's unwavering commitment to India's progress.

While sharing the letter, Mr Goenka wrote, “Beautiful writing from a beautiful person….”

Beautiful writing from a beautiful person…. pic.twitter.com/AOxJPmVqNL — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 15, 2024

Read the letter:

August 27, 1996

Dear Mr. Narasimha Rao,

As I read the recent spate of unkind references to you, I felt compelled to write you to tell you that while others' memories may be short, I will always recognize and respect your outstanding achievement in heralding much-needed economic reforms in India. You and your government put India on the world map in an economic sense and made us part of a global community. Every Indian should owe you a debt of gratitude for the courageous and far-sighted "opening up" of India. I believe personally that your achievements are momentous and outstanding – and they should never be forgotten.

The purpose of this letter is just to tell you that my thoughts and best wishes are with you at this time, and that you can have at least one person who has not, and will never, forget what you have done for India.

With warm personal regards,

Yours sincerely,

Ratan

The letter categorically calls it out as “personal”. It was written on August 27, 1996, on a sheet of paper from Bombay House, the head office of Tata Group.