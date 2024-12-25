Advertisement
PM Modi Greets People On Christmas

PM Modi stressed the importance of strengthening the spirit of love, harmony and brotherhood in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

PM Modi Greets People On Christmas
PM Modi greeted people on Christmas
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Christmas on Wednesday.

He said on X, "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May the teachings of Lord Jesus Christ show everyone the path of peace and prosperity." The prime minister also shared highlights from his participation at the Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India on Monday.

In his speech at the event, PM Modi stressed the importance of strengthening the spirit of love, harmony and brotherhood in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.