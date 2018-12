Christian Michel was produced before a special judge (File)

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, to judicial custody till December 28.

Charges have been filed against him. He has been arrested in connection with the case.

Michel was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar on expiry of his 14-day CBI custody.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved for December 22 its order on a bail plea of Michel.