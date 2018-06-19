Choreographer, Upset After Missing Flight, Makes Hoax Bomb Call In Jaipur A choreographer with a dance reality show, Mohit Kumar Tank, made a hoax call, saying a bomb had been planted on IndiGo flight 6E218.

Jaipur: Upset after missing his flight, a 24-year-old choreographer allegedly made a hoax bomb call today. The man was apprehended and handed over to the police. A case has been registered against the accused.



A choreographer with a dance reality show, Mohit Kumar Tank, made a hoax call, saying a bomb had been planted on IndiGo flight 6E218, CISF commandant at Jaipur International Airport YP Singh said. He added that the flight's departure time was 5 am but it took off at 4.52 am. Mr Tank allegedly made a call to the IndiGo call centre at 5.30 am. "We traced the accused and handed over him to Sanganer police," he added.



ACP East Ashok Chauhan said the accused has been detained, booked and further investigation into the incident was underway.



IndiGo said in a statement that as soon it received the call, it reported the matter to "Bomb Threat Assessment Committee".



The plane was checked for three hours before being cleared for further operations.



In a similar incident last month, an IndiGo employee, upset with warning about his work from seniors, allegedly put airport operations on hold for hours with a hoax call. The man, who was arrested, confessed to the crime.



Kartik Madhav Bhat, a 23-year-old from Pune, said there was a bomb in a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight. The airport security staff immediately issued an alert, starting a physical check of hand baggage, screening of passengers and the entire cargo area of Mumbai-bound flights.But exhaustive searches for more than two hours drew a blank.



The security officers then declared the call as a "hoax". The investigations led to the retrieval of the IndiGo employee's phone number and Mr Bhat was arrested.



With inputs from PTI



