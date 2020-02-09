Chocolate Day 2020: Top Your Exquisite Chocolates With These Romantic Wishes

Chocalate Day is celebrated on third day of Valentine's Week

February 9, the third day of Valentine Week, is celebrated as Chocolate Day by lovers across the globe. Couples cherish the sweetness is their relationship and gift each other a basket full of delicious chocolates or even chocolate pastries. For many, the idea is to express to their partner how sweet they find them.

While gifting chocolate hampers, some also prefer to add a witty message, skipping the traditional romantic wishes. Here are some wishes and messages for Chocolate Day.

ChocolateDay celebration is incomplete without chocolates, just like, life is not a successful life, without true love. Happy Chocolate Day!

Loveis like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keep you warm for long time. Happy Chocolate Day!

Life is like a chocolate box,

Each chocolate is like a portion of life,

Some are crunchy, some are nutty,

Some are soft, but all are DELICIOUS.

Happy Chocolate Day to my love!

Hey, it's Chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I love sharing not only my chocolate but everything with you.

Sending across a box of chocolates which are not half as sweet as you. Happy Chocolate Day!

A balanced diet is chocolate in both hands. Happy Chocolate Day!

Anyone can catch one's eye. But it takes a special someone, to capture your heart and soul - and for me that special someone is you. Happy chocolate day!

Chocolate doesn't ask questions, chocolate understands. Happy Chocolate Day!

Money can't buy happiness. But, it can buy a chocolate, which is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

If you are a chocolate, you are the sweetest.

If you are a Teddy Bear, you are the most huggable.

If you are a star, you are the brightest.

And since you are my friend,

You are the BEST!

Happy Chocolate Day!

This is a chocolate message,

For a dairy milk person,

From a five star friend,

For a melody reason,

And a kitkat time,

On a munch day,

In a perk mood to say,

Happy Chocolate Day!

Mithaas Bhari Hui Har Aur Hai,

Lage Hai Jaise Khoobsurat Shama Pur-Zor Hai,

Dhoonda Toh Paya Aapki Hai Ye Mithaas

Jo Aaj Ke Din Ek Chocalate Ki Tarah...

Meethi Aur Chaayi Harr Aor Hai..

Chocalate Ka Meetha Din Mubarak Ho !

Valentine Week is all about celebrating romance with partner. While single people confess their love to their crushes, couples celebrate the care and happiness which they share together.