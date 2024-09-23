Chiranjeevi Enters Guinness World Records As Most Prolific Indian Film Star

K Chiranjeevi was honoured by the Guinness World Records.

Megastar K Chiranjeevi was on Sunday honoured by the Guinness World Records, which recognised him as the most prolific star in the Indian film industry in the actor/dancer category.

"The most prolific film star in Indian Film Industry-actor/dancer is Konidela Chiranjeevi aka Mega Star (India) achieved on 20 September 2024," said a certificate issued by the Guinness World Records, which was handed over to Chiranjeevi at an event here.

"This moment is unforgettable. I never sought recognition from the Guinness World Records, but it feels incredible to be honored for my dancing. It is dancing that truly made me a star and brought me so many rewards throughout my career," Chiranjeevi said after receiving the certificate.

"All these years of my film career, dance had become part of my life. I still remember dancing in front of legends like Savitri and my first dance steps on screen. I owe this recognition to the directors, producers, music directors, and choreographers who always made sure to showcase my dance performances in films," Chiranjeevi said thanking everyone for the honour.

"Mega star Chiranjeevi has performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years," sources close to the actor said.

"September 22 also happens to be the day when the mega star made his debut in the year 1978," they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Stenning praised Chiranjeevi's extraordinary contribution, stating, "after thoroughly reviewing all 156 films and his dance performances, we found this achievement to be officially amazing." Superstar Aamir Khan, who shared the dais with Chiranjeevi, said he is a huge fan of the star.

"I see him as my elder brother. I was so happy that Chiranjeevi garu is being given this honour and I was really thrilled to know that. If you notice him in any song of his, "his own heart" is in it, and he is enjoying himself," Mr Khan said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao were among those who congratulated Chiranjeevi.

Revanth Reddy in a post on 'X' said, "It is a matter of pride for Telugu people that popular movie actor Konidela Chiranjeevi got a place in the Guinness Book of World Records." In a post on 'X', Kishan Reddy said "Megastar for a reason! Congratulations to one of the most admired Indian film star Sri K Chiranjeevi Garu on being recognised as the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Film Industry, Actor / Dancer. 24000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years - This is simply incredible! This is an iconic feat. Your legacy will be an inspiration for generations.@KChiruTweets".

Chandrababu Naidu in a post on 'X' said "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Mega Star and Padma Vibhushan awardee, @KChiruTweets Garu, on being recognised by The Guinness World Records as the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Film Industry, Actor/ Dancer. He has made an unparalleled contribution to Telugu cinema with his grace and artistry. This recognition not only adds another feather to his cap, but it also elevates the pride of Telugu people all over the world." Chiranjeevi is one of the top stars of the South cinema, having worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.

Some of his popular films include "Rudra Veena", "Indra", "Tagore", "Swayam Krushi", "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", "Stalin" and "Gang Leader".

He was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, along with Indian cinema icon Vyjayanthimala, in May this year.

He was previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)