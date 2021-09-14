Chirag Paswan's MP-Cousin Accused Of Rape. He's Accused Of Protecting Him

Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj has been accused of rape.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Prince Raj has been accused of rape in an FIR filed in Delhi on the complaint of a woman.

The woman, reportedly an LJP worker, had complained to the police in Delhi's Connaught Place three months ago that she had been raped and threatened by Prince Raj, an MP from Samastipur in Bihar.

The FIR (First Information Report) also mentions LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Prince Raj's cousin, accusing him of trying to hide evidence.

The police filed a report based on the three-month-old allegation after a Delhi court ordered it on September 9. The woman had approached the court in July.

On June 17, Prince Raj had tweeted a statement denying what he called the allegations of "a certain woman making defamatory statements" claiming harassment and abuse.

"I categorically deny any such claim or assertion that has been made against me. All such claims are blatantly false, fabricated, and are part of a larger criminal conspiracy to pressurise me professionally and personally by threatening my reputation," the MP wrote.

"I am extremely saddened by these repeated and malevolent attempts to misuse the well-intended laws for the protection of women of our country," he had said.

He alleged that the woman had previously made similar allegations and that he had filed a complaint against her in February. He said an FIR was also registered on his complaint.

Chirag Paswan has not commented on the allegations so far.

The cousins fell out earlier this year when the LJP split and Chirag Paswan's uncle formed a breakaway faction with five of the six LJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. Prince Raj was among the five who rebelled.